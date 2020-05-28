Board selects Maloney to serve as new principal at Bella Vista Elementary

Bella Vista Elementary School in San Ramon officially has a new leader, with the recent announcement by the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education that Ryan Maloney has been appointed to serve as principal.

Maloney, whose appointment was confirmed during the board's regular meeting on Tuesday, is a career public school educator with 18 years of experience as an educator -- 14 of which occurred in the SRVUSD.

"We congratulate Ryan on his appointment as principal at Bella Vista and are thrilled to welcome him to the SRVUSD administrative team," SRVUSD officials said.

Maloney first joined the district as a classroom teacher at Hidden Hills Elementary School in 2006, where he would be appointed as an administrative teacher on special assignment (TSA) in 2015. In 2018 he continued to expand his resume and joined the staff at Twin Creeks Elementary School as an administrative TSA.

He also served as the principal in the elementary summer school program last year.