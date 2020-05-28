News

Board selects Maloney to serve as new principal at Bella Vista Elementary

Career educator has worked in SRVUSD for 14 years

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, May 28, 2020, 3:11 pm
Bella Vista Elementary School in San Ramon officially has a new leader, with the recent announcement by the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education that Ryan Maloney has been appointed to serve as principal.

Ryan Maloney has been selected to serve as the new principal at Bella Vista Elementary School in San Ramon. (Photo courtesy Ryan Maloney Linkedin Profile)

Maloney, whose appointment was confirmed during the board's regular meeting on Tuesday, is a career public school educator with 18 years of experience as an educator -- 14 of which occurred in the SRVUSD.

"We congratulate Ryan on his appointment as principal at Bella Vista and are thrilled to welcome him to the SRVUSD administrative team," SRVUSD officials said.

Maloney first joined the district as a classroom teacher at Hidden Hills Elementary School in 2006, where he would be appointed as an administrative teacher on special assignment (TSA) in 2015. In 2018 he continued to expand his resume and joined the staff at Twin Creeks Elementary School as an administrative TSA.

He also served as the principal in the elementary summer school program last year.

Prior to joining the SRVUSD, Maloney taught at J.O. Ford Elementary School in the West Contra Costa Unified School District for four years.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication and a Master of Science in education from California State University, Fullerton.

Maloney is replacing former Bella Vista principal Jenny Torres, who moved down the road in San Ramon to become the new principal at Gale Ranch Middle School.

