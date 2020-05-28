Raising 'resilient' adolescents while sheltering in place

Tri-Valley Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) will host a virtual town hall on Friday from 1-2 p.m. about "raising resilient teens and tweens during COVID-19."

Local experts will weigh in during the May 29 event on "why resiliency is crucial to our children's social emotional development and how we can foster resiliency so that they can thrive during uncertainty."

"Our youth have faced mounting pressures from school, their social lives and at home, even before COVID-19. Now, they are experiencing deep loss and increased stress because of the pandemic," Bauer-Kahan said in a statement. "As a mother, I, like many of you, want to understand how to better support my children and help ensure they come through this experience both physically and emotionally healthy."

Questions can be submitted in advance to Assemblymember.Bauer-Kahan@assembly.ca.gov. A Zoom link will be provided upon RSVP.