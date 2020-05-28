San Ramon: Clarkson to talk summer vacation, youth issues during virtual Mayor's Breakfast

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to hold his ninth virtual Mayor's Breakfast on Friday morning, where he will be joined by other local leaders to talk about the local effects of the coronavirus pandemic and how local officials are working to combat it.

Part of an effort to help keep residents informed throughout the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, Friday's online breakfast will feature a collection of special guests who will focus specifically on issues that relate to San Ramon's youth population.

"This week's Mayor's Breakfast will focus on our youth. With school ending this week and summer beginning, I know many of you are starting to think about summer and what programs will be available for our youth," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

Special guests who will answer resident submitted questions include parks and community services director Kathi Heimann, executive director of Kids Country Ann Tancioco, clinical assistant professor Dr. Baraka Floyd and Dr. Lionel Herrera.

As always, the breakfast will also be joined by both Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen and San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton, who will give the most recent updates on the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.