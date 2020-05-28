Swalwell town hall covers COVID-19 resources for Bay Area veterans

Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) is holding another online event on Thursday covering COVID-19 resources for Bay Area veterans. VA Palo Alto Health Care System Director Thomas Fitzgerald is the special guest for the Facebook Live Q&A, which starts May 29 at 1:30 p.m.

“I am glad to resume our Facebook Live Q&A series with Director Fitzgerald of the Palo Alto VA,” Swalwell said in a statement. “This specialized conversation will focus on what resources are available for veterans in the Bay Area, and what testing and treatment options the VA currently offers.”

A veteran who served in the U.S Army active and reserve for 16 years, including during Operation Desert Storm, and who was disabled during his military service, Fitzgerald has overseen "one of the most complex facilities in the VA system" and its 7,000 staff and volunteers, as well as its $1.1 billion annual budget, since 2017.

Fitzgerald also helps maintain a "cooperative and supportive relationship" with Stanford University School of Medicine and multiple other healthcare facilities.

The Facebook Live Q&A is open to the public and can be accessed at Facebook.com/CongressmanEricSwalwell. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance via the event Facebook page or through the “Contact Me” form at Swalwell.House.Gov.