Court: Agencies can't charge public for cost of deleting confidential information from electronic records

The California Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that government agencies can't charge the public for the cost of deleting confidential information from electronic records, such as videos and emails, sought under the state's Public Records Act.

The court said the law allows agencies to charge only for the cost of copying records and not for the cost of removing confidential material such as personal medical information and law enforcement strategies.

Justice Leondra Kruger wrote that otherwise, the cost of requesting electronic public records could be prohibitive and would be contrary to the California Constitution's guarantee of a right of access to information concerning the conduct of the people's business.

The state Constitution "favors an interpretation that avoids erecting such substantial financial barriers to access," Kruger said.

The panel ruled in a case in which the National Lawyers Guild's San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, citing the Public Records Act, obtained DVDs from the city of Hayward of body camera footage from police officers who aided Berkeley police during a demonstration in 2014.