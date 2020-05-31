Danville seeks applicants for 10th annual Juried Art Exhibition

The town of Danville has placed out a call to all local artists and is seeking art submissions for its 10th annual Juried Art Exhibition, with this year's theme entitled "California Dreaming, Finding Beauty in My Own Backyard."

Set to be hosted at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville from Sept. 16 through Dec. 11, town staff are accepting submissions in the form of painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media and video-media, with an entry deadline set for July 26.

Highlighting the healing power art can have in times of caos, town staff are encouraging artists to share their artistic gifts with their community and show the beauty they have found in their own backyards.

"COVID-19 has changed life for all of us and sheltering in place has provided many with the time to get out, explore and gain a new perspective on the amazing place we live," town staff said in a statement. "We are fortunate in where we live to be surrounded by the natural beauty of our great state. California presents opportunities for daily awe in every direction, from majestic mountain ranges to the roaring sea, redwood trees to deep valleys. Roaring rivers, dramatic deserts, to hillsides covered in wildflowers."

Open to accomplished, mid-career and emerging artists, a non-refundable entry fee of $30 is required to participate, with a full list of rules and regulations available on the Village Theatre Art Gallery website.