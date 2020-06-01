Danville extends nightly curfew; sheriff holds off on mandatory countywide order

Meanwhile, in Danville, town officials have opted to declare a local state of emergency due to civil unrest in the Bay Area and the threat for potential looting and vandalism in the town.

"Please be assured law enforcement throughout the county is working together and has brought in additional resources to address incidences of civil unrest," Livingston said. "Please note that some cities have implemented their own curfews and residents should check their city’s website for updates. Please try to avoid calling for non-emergency police services until tomorrow if possible."

The town of Danville is continuing its nighttime curfew order for another three days in light of civil unrest in the East Bay, which included protesters halting traffic on Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek late Monday afternoon.

Alameda County residents are ordered to remain inside their homes between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day until June 5, with the exception of emergency first responders, media, people experiencing homelessness, those seeking medical care, and people traveling to or from work.

Meanwhile, in Alameda County, the sheriff's office issued a countywide curfew on Monday that goes in effect starting 8 p.m. following several nights of civil unrest across the Bay Area.

Commuters heading north through the San Ramon Valley would have noticed traffic on I-680 coming to a halt starting just before 6 p.m. after a group of protesters walked onto the freeway and took it over. Law enforcement used reportedly tear gas and other means to clear the crowd off the freeway, according to resident accounts on social media.

"Additional police personnel have been activated and are maintaining patrols throughout Town," officials said. "We are aware of the threats that have been made on social media. We ask residents to only use 9-1-1 for reporting of emergencies."

Sgt. Steve Goard with the Livermore Police Department confirmed that "our agency has activated our entire police force" as a precautionary measure for Monday evening but did not provide any other details.

The city of Pleasanton on Monday also postponed its regular City Council meeting from Tuesday night until June 16, citing the curfew as its reason.

Police again blocked off entrance roads to the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton to ward off potential looters. At 10 p.m., Pleasanton PD reported on Twitter, "Curfew order is IN EFFECT until 5 am and roadways near Stoneridge Mall remain closed. We did not see any civil unrest and have additional staffing roaming the city. We're here to help our community and are aware of the peaceful protest planned for Friday."

"Due to recent events across the nation, combined with local threats of looting and protests, the Pleasanton Police Department has additional staffing available to ensure our community is safe," Yan told the Weekly. "We are closely monitoring activities around the Bay Area and we want to assure our community members that we are here to help them."

Teri Yan, spokesperson for the city of Pleasanton, said the Pleasanton Police Department "will handle any violators on a case-by-case basis," and that "anyone who does not fall under the 4 categories outlined in the order is subject to arrest."

Protestors gathered to demonstrate in Dublin on Monday afternoon but the event was otherwise peaceful. Dublin police did not respond to request for comment but are presumed to have an increased presence as well Monday night.

Danville extends nightly curfew; sheriff holds off on mandatory countywide order

Protesters make way onto I-680 in Walnut Creek