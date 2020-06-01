Danville Town Council to review local effects of coronavirus pandemic during special meeting

The Danville Town Council is set to meet and discuss a variety of coronavirus-related issues facing the town on Tuesday evening, when council members and town staff gather for a special council meeting.
Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order, Tuesday's meeting will be an update for the council members on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic from county officials; council members will later consider allocating $150,000 to the town's Emergency Preparedness program for COVID-19 related preparedness.
"As the pandemic was an entirely unforeseen event, so too were the expenditures for the response to it," Emergency Services Manager Jeff Hebel said in a staff report to the council.
According to Hebel, to date the town has spent approximately $88,000 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on expenditures that include building modifications to enhance safety, cleaning products and personal protection equipment and technology to enable remote work.
While shelter-in-place restrictions have been relaxing throughout the state, Hebel estimates that an additional $60,000 will be necessary to ensure the safe continuity of services.
"Consequently, it is estimated that a (rounded up) total of $150,000 is necessary to fund existing and future anticipated expenditures necessary for sanitation, remote work, and safety supplies and equipment," he said.
To help make their decision, Contra Costa County District II Supervisor Candace Andersen and Contra Costa County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli will be on hand at the beginning of the meeting to provide an update on the local response to the crisis, as well as the status of Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order.
On some local business-related news, Danville's Economic Development Manager Jill Bergman and Danville Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Zae Perrin will also be on hand to provide an update on local economic development in the time of COVID-19.
In some non-pandemic related business, the town is also set to recognize June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month and will celebrate the occasion with a proclamation by Jacquie Guzzo, president of the Danville and San Ramon Valley chapter of PFlag.
Making June a double month of recognitions, a representative from the National Center for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder will be on hand when the town designates June as PTSD Awareness Month.
Interested residents can view the meeting live or via recording on the town's website or live on teleconferencing application Zoom using the Webinar ID: 826 7410 4522. For audio access to the meeting via telephone, residents can call +1 (669) 900-6833, (888) 788-0099 (toll free) or (877) 853-5247 (toll free) and dialing the same Webinar ID listed above when prompted.
Residents can have comments read into the record by the city clerk during the meeting by email to cityclerk@danville.ca.gov prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Danville Town Council's special meeting is set to be held 5 p.m. Tuesday, by teleconference only.
Council Study Session
Council members and town staff also plan to meet for a special study session on Tuesday morning in order to continue review of Danville's 2020/2021 fiscal year Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Program listings.
Set to be given final consideration during a future Town Council meeting, town staff will review the city's operating budget which is expected to see revenue shortfalls that range from $3 million to $7 million, due to economic stress resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Comments
Diablo
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
