Hundreds of demonstrators close streets in non-violent protest in Dublin

Protesters began at Emerald Glen Park and walked to the Dublin Boulevard-Dougherty Road intersection where they took over the street and held an eight-minute moment of silence to represent the amount of time Floyd suffocated while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

"We're a group of organizers, no one person has contributed more or less than the others," she added. "It's been a cooperative effort from people who are also Dublin residents to have a show of solidarity that police brutality violence aren't limited to larger cities, that Dublin is no exception and to have a show of solidarity even in the suburbs."

Dublin resident and event organizer Hannah Keihl said she "doesn't speak for everyone in the group," but to her the protest was "really a way to fight against the complacency that I can feel in myself and the community regarding black lives, regarding police, regarding injustice."

Originally inspired by the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, Dublin protesters came out in a show of solidarity against police brutality, racism and complacency toward injustice.

Hundreds of protesters shut down the streets in central Dublin on Monday afternoon, as Tri-Valley residents joined the numerous communities throughout the country that have risen up in protests against police brutality.

Addressing reports of looting that have occurred throughout the Bay Area and country, Haubert added: "The last thing that I have to say is, if anybody is here or later this afternoon is here for other reasons to do harm or otherwise detract from that positive message, then I would ask them to go home. This is not a place for them to be."

"I have been in contact with many mayors and colleagues around the country and in close contact with every mayor here in Alameda County and certainly in the Tri-Valley, we are all disgusted at what happened to George Floyd. We all recognize that is not what we are about anywhere here and we decry that activity," Haubert said. "To the people that are here protesting for positive change, ending racism, furthering social justice and wiping out social inequality, we support that in a peaceful way. We hear you, we stand with you."

As opposed to some other demonstrations in the Bay Area and throughout the country that resulted in looting and police violence, Dublin's gathering was a peaceful one and included a police escort courtesy of Dublin Police Services personnel.

Hundreds of demonstrators close streets in non-violent protest in Dublin

Peaceful protest of police brutality, killing of George Floyd was led by police escort & ended at Dublin Civic Center