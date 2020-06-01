San Ramon City Council to review budget, discuss election policies

Budgetary policies and election issues will be the main topic of conversation in San Ramon on Tuesday, when San Ramon city officials convene for a special City Council meeting.
Council members will start the meeting, which will be online, with a review of the city's California Preliminary Annual Program of Services and Budget Fiscal Year 2020-2021, followed by a discussion of its policies relating to the filing of campaign disclosure forms for local elections.
City staff will start off with an in-depth review of San Ramon's financial situation, and will listen to a presentation on the city's budget forecast, ongoing expenditures, revenue fund and general fund policies to begin.
For election-related issues, the city will be discussing a proposal to allow candidates to submit various campaign and economic interest forms electronically -- a move that city officials say would help protect candidates and city staff from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
The San Ramon City Council's special meeting is set to be held remotely online at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using Webinar ID 932 7833 6894.
Residents can submit public comments via email to CityClerk@sanramon.ca.gov. Comments must be sent prior to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 6/2/2020” in the subject line.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.