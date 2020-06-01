SR Planning Commission to review proposed fitness center in former OSH location

As a result of the space being vacant, approximately $1 million of rent has been lost. Cunan foresees losses exceeding $3 million prior to the space being taken if a use permit is denied. Even if construction is completed by late 2020 or early 2021, property owners would lose over $2 million in rent, according to Cunan.

"A dark storefront leaves customers with a negative impression of the property and fails to support the contributing foot traffic that an anchor tenant should be providing," wrote architect Chris Cunan in a permit application to the city. "While it is too early to see the full effects of a dark anchor, it is clear that the longer the anchor stays vacant, the greater the impact."

The new fitness center would be 36,330 square feet and located at 3181 Crow Canyon Place. It would include various fitness machines, weight training, circuit training areas and a pilates room. There will also be room for private exercise instruction, spa and massage therapy, locker rooms and a juice bar. In addition, the center will also include 4,441 square feet of open space for outdoor exercise.

The San Ramon Planning Commission will review a proposal for a fitness center to be located on the former Orchard's Supply Hardware site in the Crow Canyon Commons shopping center during its meeting Tuesday .

* The Crow Canyon Specific Plan, which includes the area within the Danville town limit line north, Interstate 680 to the east, Crow Canyon Road to the south, and the San Ramon city line to the west, will be reviewed.

Concerns have been raised that the construction of a new fitness center could harm other nearby fitness studios and Crossfit training centers. Also, City of San Ramon Traffic Engineer Deboard Fehr informed Cunan that construction of a fitness center would also increase traffic and a traffic study will need to be done.

According to City of San Ramon associate planner Ryan Driscoll, the proposed fitness center will also generate sales tax by offering retail goods such as clothing, water, energy drinks, energy bars, and protein bars.

"With no other viable prospects to occupy the space, it is hard to see an end to the lost rent," she wrote in the application.

Residents can submit public comments via email to planningcommission@sanramon.ca.gov. Comments must be sent by 6 p.m. Tuesday and include “Public Comment 6/2/2020” in the subject line as well as your name and the item you wish to comment on in the body of the email. To be heard during the public comments portion of the agenda item, residents must participate in

The San Ramon Planning Commission meeting is set to be held remotely online at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using Webinar ID: 970 6119 3182.

Overall, the project aims to encourage investments and clear land patterns for property owners. Examples of this include improvement in streetscape for sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and street trees. The plan primarily concentrates on commercial and residential use. The staff recommends that the Planning Commission open a public hearing for the project for feedback.

SR Planning Commission to review proposed fitness center in former OSH location

Crow Canyon Specific Plan also on agenda for Tuesday