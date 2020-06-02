SRVUSD high school students awarded for academic excellence

Brendan P. Leahey (AP CS A JAVA) and Alexander P. Oshima (AP Computer Science), students from Monte Vista High School, were also awarded $50 gift cards as nominees.

Overall, 24 students were selected by committee to receive the ROP Student of Excellence scholarships, which were sponsored by Chevron and Phillips 66.

These students are part of programs including Culinary Arts, Engineering, Journalism, Play Production, Graphic Arts, Computer Science and Child Education.

ROP/CTE educates students about entering the workforce of their choice, how to pursue advanced training at higher institutions, and helps to upgrade existing skills and knowledge.