SRVUSD high school students awarded for academic excellence

The Contra Costa County Office of Education has awarded three local students for their achievements in the Regional Occupational Program and Career Technical Education Program.
The following students from the San Ramon Valley Unified School District were awarded $400 scholarships on May 27 for their academic achievements:
* Sarah O'Brien, Play Production, California High School, nominated by Laura Woods.
* Matthew Deinitchenko, Advanced Sports Medicine, Dougherty Valley High School, nominated by Linda Pon.
* Neha Vinjapuri, AP Computer Science, Dougherty Valley High School, nominated by Azine Davoudzadeh.
Brendan P. Leahey (AP CS A JAVA) and Alexander P. Oshima (AP Computer Science), students from Monte Vista High School, were also awarded $50 gift cards as nominees.
Overall, 24 students were selected by committee to receive the ROP Student of Excellence scholarships, which were sponsored by Chevron and Phillips 66.
These students are part of programs including Culinary Arts, Engineering, Journalism, Play Production, Graphic Arts, Computer Science and Child Education.
ROP/CTE educates students about entering the workforce of their choice, how to pursue advanced training at higher institutions, and helps to upgrade existing skills and knowledge.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.