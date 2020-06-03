BART eliminating paper ticket sales at Dublin/Pleasanton station, 4 others

BART announced Wednesday that it will eliminate paper ticket sales
at five more stations, making Clipper the only available fare product.
BART will eliminate the paper tickets at the Dublin/Pleasanton,
Oakland Coliseum, Oakland International Airport, Montgomery Street and Civic
Center stations during the month of June. Paper parking tickets will remain available for purchase at stations with parking lots.
BART has already made the 19th Street/Oakland, Embarcadero, Powell
Street, Downtown Berkeley and San Francisco International Airport stations
Clipper-only. Riders can still use paper tickets to enter or exit fare gates,
according to BART.
Agency officials hope the expansion of contactless payment will
reduce infection concerns for riders as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
continues.
BART released a 15-step plan last week to renew passenger
confidence in the safety of public transit, including more frequent
disinfection and sanitization of train cars and stations and making hand
sanitizer available at all stations.
BART will convert the Dublin/Pleasanton Station to Clipper-only
fare machines next Monday, the Coliseum and Oakland Airport stations June 15,
the Montgomery Street station June 22 and Civic Center station June 29.
BART riders can find information on obtaining a Clipper card at
clippercard.com and bart.gov/clipper.
