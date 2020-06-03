News

Drive-in movies make a come-back

Alameda County Fairgrounds will host a pop-up series of drive-in movies this summer

The Alameda County Fairgrounds will host a pop-up series of drive-in movies this summer, starting Friday, June 12, with "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Designed as a family activity that aligns with social-distancing guidelines, the drive-in series will also allow fair officials to offer new entertainment at the Pleasanton fairgrounds during a summer in which the annual fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series, which will feature classic movies on Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 1 (except July 4), has the first four movies scheduled: "Raiders" on June 12, "The Goonies" on June 13, "Jurassic Park" on June 19 and "Grease" on June 20.

Attendees will view the movies from their cars. Show time will be when darkness arrives, but not before 8:45 p.m.

A parking fee of $25 per vehicle will be charged in advance online (no motorcycles allowed); the fee includes admission to the movie and one free ticket to the 2021 Alameda County Fair. For more information, visit AlamedaCountyFair.com.

— DanvilleSanRamon staff

— DanvilleSanRamon staff

