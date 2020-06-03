News

San Ramon residents take to the streets in mass demonstration against racism, police brutality

Hundreds turn out for peaceful protest that culminated with a rally at City Hall

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 3, 2020, 9:33 pm
Hundreds of residents turned out for a protest against racism and police brutality in San Ramon on Tuesday, a peaceful gathering that culminated with a Rally at City Hall. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan)

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of San Ramon on Wednesday evening in a mass demonstration that condemned racism and police brutality, both locally and across the county.

The most recent local protest inspired by the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, the non-violent demonstration shut down a large section of central San Ramon from 5 to 7:30 p.m. as protesters marched from Valley View Park, down Bollinger Canyon Road all the way to San Ramon City Hall where a rally was held -- all on a day that nearly broke 100 degrees.

San Ramon police shut down roads in advance of the procession -- in order to ensure the safety of both protesters and motorists -- which prioritized peaceful protests and the amplification of black voices.

This was the third peaceful protest in the Tri-Valley. Monday's protest in Dublin was the first, followed by one in Danville Tuesday.

