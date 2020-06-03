News

SRVEF Run for Education returns with virtual race

Run to be held virtually in order to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 3, 2020, 12:47 pm
The San Ramon Valley Education Foundation (SRVEF) has officially opened registration for its 37th annual Run for Education and is inviting local residents to get out and run for their local schools.

The run is typically held in-person in the San Ramon Valley; however, because of the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, this year's Run for Education will be held virtually, which organizers say will give the community an opportunity to take part, no matter their mode, speed, distance or location.

“This event comes together each year due to the tremendous support of our community,” said SRVEF Executive Director Vanessa Berastain. “Everyone is encouraged to join from the location and the distance of their choosing. We want to thank Chevron for being our Presenting Sponsor and an active participant in the community where the company’s headquarters are located.”

The primary fundraising event for the SRVEF -- which organizers say raises more than $9 million every year -- all funds raised from the event will go toward supporting the 35 school sites that are part of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

The largest run dedicated to supporting education in northern California, this year’s virtual race will enable participants to choose their own distance, route and time of their event.

Registration opened on June 1, and event results can be shared, posted and uploaded between Sept. 12 and Oct. 11, with bragging rights lasting all year.

Residents can register online at www.srvef.org for a $25 entry fee. Interested participants can also order Run for Education shirts, which will be available on Sept. 1.

"Race organizers look forward to seeing the creativity of the community as they work together for the common goal of supporting SRVUSD schools and students," SRVEF officials said in a statement.

