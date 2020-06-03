SRVEF Run for Education returns with virtual race

The San Ramon Valley Education Foundation (SRVEF) has officially opened registration for its 37th annual Run for Education and is inviting local residents to get out and run for their local schools.

The run is typically held in-person in the San Ramon Valley; however, because of the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, this year's Run for Education will be held virtually, which organizers say will give the community an opportunity to take part, no matter their mode, speed, distance or location.

“This event comes together each year due to the tremendous support of our community,” said SRVEF Executive Director Vanessa Berastain. “Everyone is encouraged to join from the location and the distance of their choosing. We want to thank Chevron for being our Presenting Sponsor and an active participant in the community where the company’s headquarters are located.”

The primary fundraising event for the SRVEF -- which organizers say raises more than $9 million every year -- all funds raised from the event will go toward supporting the 35 school sites that are part of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

The largest run dedicated to supporting education in northern California, this year’s virtual race will enable participants to choose their own distance, route and time of their event.