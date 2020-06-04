Bishop Ranch announces health safety plans for reopening offices, shops

"We’re committed to operating safely, transparently and efficiently, and just as important, compassionately,” he added. “The measures we’re implementing will help ensure their safety while at Bishop Ranch, and enable us to monitor and adapt our practices as necessary as the COVID-19 crisis evolves. "

"This program was created with one goal in mind -- to protect the health and safety of all Bishop Ranch tenants and their employees as we begin the important task of reopening our local economy," said Alex Mehran Jr., president and CEO of Sunset Development Company.

For visitors of City Center, many locations are currently open for in-store retail with safety modifications geared toward increasing social distancing, as well as curbside pick-up and to-go services.

Sunset Development Company -- the owner and operator of Bishop Ranch and the City Center complex -- has partnered with John Muir Health and Contra Costa Health Services to implement the safety measures, which include daily temperature checks and brief question-and-answer screenings at individual office buildings for its commercial properties.

With local businesses preparing to reopen after more than two months of full or partial closure, San Ramon's Bishop Ranch has announced a new series of health and safety programs aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus as customers and employees return.

Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, whose District 2 includes San Ramon, added: “Our county and the city of San Ramon are fortunate to have a strong economic engine like we have in Bishop Ranch. I’m optimistic that, as businesses and their employees begin to return to their offices, our economies will recover quickly.”

The reopening plan received praise from San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson who said: “This is a very welcome and encouraging step as we seek to restore our community’s social, economic and recreational activities. The safety measures being put in place will let businesses and their employees return to Bishop Ranch with confidence, once permitted.”

City Center Bishop Ranch guests won’t be required to visit a health station to enter the center, according to Sunset officials, however individual store locations are welcome to install their own additional public safety procedures.

Any visitor or employee who shows symptoms or has a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or above will be encouraged to visit a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Bishop Ranch that Sunset is establishing through a partnership with Contra Costa Health Services.

As Bishop Ranch office buildings reopen, arriving employees and visitors will be asked to visit health-check stations that will be located at each property, where temperature checks and brief question-and-answer screenings about symptoms will be conducted.

Telework arrangements will still be supported by Sunset, which will also be encouraging its tenants to close common areas or at least enforcing strict social-distancing policies.

Bishop Ranch announces health safety plans for reopening offices, shops

Sunset to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing station