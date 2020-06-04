Contra Costa County lifts emergency curfew order

Contra Costa County has lifted its curfew order effective Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m., following other Bay Area jurisdictions that have recently done the same.

County Administrator David Twa signed the rescission, which states, "At this point, it appears that the public order and safety has generally been restored in Contra Costa County and it is therefore appropriate to lift the emergency countywide curfew.”

The order continues, “This action does not affect any city curfews that remain in effect. Cities will make their own determination as to whether curfews continue to be needed within their commercial districts or other areas within those cities.”

Riots throughout the Bay Area over the weekend prompted multiple jurisdictions to impose temporary emergency curfew orders to quell further civil unrest, including neighboring Alameda County, which lifted its curfew just before Contra Costa on Thursday.

The curfew was announced June 2 and ordered Contra Costa residents to remain indoors nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Certain groups including law enforcement, emergency medical responders, members of the press, and people seeking medical care or traveling to or from work were exempt from the order.