San Ramon: Clarkson's next Mayor's Breakfast focuses on business, public safety

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to bring together local leaders to discuss business reopenings and public safety in the city during this week's virtual Mayor's Breakfast.

The online session will run from 9-10:15 a.m. on Friday (June 5).

"The most recent county health order allows additional businesses to begin serving customers. Indoor retail shopping, business offices, outdoor museums and pet grooming are among the businesses that were allowed to reopen in Contra Costa County. The order also permits services that don’t require close customer contact, such as housekeeping, car washes, plumbing and pet grooming," Clarkson said.

"I have also invited San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens to provide residents with a public safety update," the mayor added.

Joining Stevens as guests will be local business owner and community leader Dennis Garrison, San Ramon Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Stewart Bambino, Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen and City Manager Joe Gorton.