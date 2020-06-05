Danville debates closing downtown streets for outdoor dining as county health lifts more restrictions

Other allowed activities include outdoor swimming pools, dog parks, outdoor religious services of up to 100 people, indoor religious services of up to 12 people, use of outdoor picnic and barbecue spaces, and overnight camping for people belonging to the same household.

Citing continued progress against the spread of COVID-19, CCHS announced on Friday that outdoor seating at restaurants would be among the activities to resume countywide under the new health order effective at 5 p.m.

"We’ve been developing this plan for the last several weeks and advocating with the county to allow for outdoor dining to be restored," Jill Bergman, the town's economic development manager, said in a statement. "Once the green light is given, we are going to be ready to go."

The town's proposal, which would accommodate temporary outdoor seating by shutting down a handful of public street segments 24/7 for up to the next three months as well as authorize alcohol consumption in those areas during regular restaurant hours, will be debated during a special council meeting via teleconference on Monday morning (June 8).

The Danville Town Council is set to consider closing some streets in downtown to give local restaurants additional space to offer outdoor dining now that Contra Costa Health Services has relaxed more restrictions in its newly revised COVID-19 shelter order.

CCHS reported that 39,211 patients had been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday; the estimated population of Contra Costa County is just under 1.06 million people.

As of Friday, CCHS reported 1,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Contra Costa County residents -- the count includes active and recovered patients. There have been 38 deaths in the county, and there are 15 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

"I want to offer a heartfelt thank you to all who suffered and sacrificed to follow these health orders throughout this pandemic. I know it has not been easy. But you have helped save lives," Andersen added.

"We have made great progress slowing COVID-19 in our county," Supervisor Candace Andersen, whose district includes much of the San Ramon Valley, said in a statement.

The Town Council will have a special meeting online at 9 a.m. Monday to consider staff's recommendation to close certain downtown street segments to allow more restaurants to expand outdoor dining while also adhering to social distancing. To participate, a restaurant would have to apply for a new, free temporary outdoor seating permit with the town.

In Danville, it's the outdoor seating at restaurants that town officials look to jump on in the immediate.

Friday's order expands upon the modifications CCHS made earlier this week to allow offices and more retail businesses to reopen and create guidance for small gatherings among people of different households. Previous requirements around physical distancing and face coverings in public remain in effect, as do recommendations on handwashing and personal hygiene measures to prevent possible COVID-19 exposure and spread.

Farnitano said county officials feel confident reopening additional business sectors and public activities, moving the county into closer alignment with state guidelines as well as other Bay Area counties that have made similar advancements.

"COVID-19 is still circulating in our community, and we need to take precautions to prevent outbreaks," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county's health officer. "Another way we can keep ourselves and our families safe is to get tested, even if we feel well."

To learn more about Monday's special council meeting, including how to access it live via Zoom or the town website, visit the agenda page .

Restaurants with existing alcohol permits would also be allowed to serve alcohol in the temporary seating area in the public right-of-way, as long as they put up a physical barrier around the seating area and adhere to all other Alcohol Beverage Control regulations, under the proposal.

The areas would be closed to vehicular traffic 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The program is proposed to last up to three months, but could be increased or decreased by the council depending on conditions in the future.

The recommended street segment closures include the Church Street cul-de-sac (east of Hartz Avenue), Church Street (eastbound lane between Hartz Avenue and Railroad Avenue), East Prospect Avenue (westbound), Linda Mesa Avenue (eastbound), several parking spaces along the east side of Rose Street and portions of diagonal public parking on North Hartz Avenue.

Danville debates closing downtown streets for outdoor dining as county health lifts more restrictions

CCHS also now reopens swimming pools, dog parks and some outdoor/indoor religious services