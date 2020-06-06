News

CPUC approves PG&E's bankruptcy exit plan

The California Public Utilities Commission last week approved PG&E's reorganization plan for exiting from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The five commissioners unanimously approved the plan at a meeting held by videoconference on May 28. Commission President Marybel Batjer said she believed that management and organizational changes in the plan will set the utility on the path to "sorely needed leadership and accountability" reforms.

The CPUC's approval is one of two requirements for the utility to meet a June 30 deadline for being eligible for a wildfire insurance fund established by the state.

The other requirement is the approval of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali. Montali is currently holding a confirmation hearing on the plan, with closing arguments scheduled for next week.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2019, citing billions of dollars in claims for wildfires sparked by failures in PG&E electrical lines and equipment.

The CPUC's decision approves PG&E's financial reorganization plan and also requires changes in the structure of its board, the appointment of an independent safety officer and the creation of regional divisions.

— Bay City News Service

