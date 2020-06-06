New general manager to take helm at EBMUD this month

Clifford Chan is set to take over as the new general manager of the East Bay Municipal Utilities District upon the retirement this month of Alexander Coate, who has led the agency since 2011.

Chan has worked at EBMUD for 23 years, most recently as the director of operations and maintenance.

"Clifford has a proven track record of working effectively with internal and external stakeholders, upholding the mission of EBMUD as a vital service provider, promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, and successfully navigating the challenges posed by climate change, power shutoffs, COVID-19, and other emerging issues," Board President Marguerite Young said in a news release Friday.

The agency board is expected to officially appoint Chan during its meeting on Tuesday.

A certified engineer, Chan is a "strong advocate" for employing new technologies in order to reduce water loss and increase the agency's resilience in the face of climate change and, for example, has expanded the use of satellite leak detection efforts, among other things, according to EBMUD officials.