CHP: Wrong-way DUI driver kills two in crash on I-680 in Danville

A Concord woman has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI for allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 680 in Danville early Sunday morning and crashing into an oncoming car, killing its two occupants.

The arrestee, 27-year-old Camille Veraanne Kimball, was placed under arrest but remains in the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victims, a 46-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, both from Antioch, died at the scene, according to the CHP. Their identities have not been released publicly yet, with family notification pending.

The fatal crash unfolded at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday when a 2020 Ford Fusion was spotted driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-680 in the San Ramon Valley, according to the CHP.

The Fusion then slammed head on into a 2012 Honda Civic that was traveling in the correct northbound direction just past the El Pintado Road/El Cerro Boulevard interchange in Danville. Right after that collision, the Civic was then involved in a secondary crash with another vehicle that resulted in no injuries, according to the CHP.