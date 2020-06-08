News

Danville council to review potential budget cuts for 2020-21

Town staff estimate $3 million to $7 million in reductions due to coronavirus pandemic

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 8, 2020, 2:02 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Town Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the town's financial situation and continue their review of town's 2020-21 draft operating budget.

Town of Danville logo.

Set to be approved by the council during a regular meeting in the near future, the upcoming year's budget will be marked by the financial impacts felt as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place order.

According to town staff, budget cuts will be necessary in order to account for revenue lost due to the coronavirus, ranging from $3 million to $7 million.

"The pandemic has created an immediate and significant financial impact upon all sectors of the global economy. Local government is no different," Town Manager Joe Calabrigo said in a staff report.

"The ongoing pandemic presents several budget planning challenges for the upcoming 2020/21 fiscal year. These include how to accurately forecast revenues in light of significant economic uncertainty, how to adjust service levels in light of less revenue, and how to present information to facilitate informed decision-making by the Town Council," he added.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The Danville Town Council will convene for this special meeting in-person at the Danville Community Center, 420 Front St., at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In order to ensure that proper social-distancing policies are meet, town staff added that attendance will be limited.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville council to review potential budget cuts for 2020-21

Town staff estimate $3 million to $7 million in reductions due to coronavirus pandemic

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 8, 2020, 2:02 pm

The Danville Town Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the town's financial situation and continue their review of town's 2020-21 draft operating budget.

Set to be approved by the council during a regular meeting in the near future, the upcoming year's budget will be marked by the financial impacts felt as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place order.

According to town staff, budget cuts will be necessary in order to account for revenue lost due to the coronavirus, ranging from $3 million to $7 million.

"The pandemic has created an immediate and significant financial impact upon all sectors of the global economy. Local government is no different," Town Manager Joe Calabrigo said in a staff report.

"The ongoing pandemic presents several budget planning challenges for the upcoming 2020/21 fiscal year. These include how to accurately forecast revenues in light of significant economic uncertainty, how to adjust service levels in light of less revenue, and how to present information to facilitate informed decision-making by the Town Council," he added.

The Danville Town Council will convene for this special meeting in-person at the Danville Community Center, 420 Front St., at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In order to ensure that proper social-distancing policies are meet, town staff added that attendance will be limited.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.