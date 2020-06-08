Danville council to review potential budget cuts for 2020-21

The Danville Town Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the town's financial situation and continue their review of town's 2020-21 draft operating budget.

Set to be approved by the council during a regular meeting in the near future, the upcoming year's budget will be marked by the financial impacts felt as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place order.

According to town staff, budget cuts will be necessary in order to account for revenue lost due to the coronavirus, ranging from $3 million to $7 million.

"The pandemic has created an immediate and significant financial impact upon all sectors of the global economy. Local government is no different," Town Manager Joe Calabrigo said in a staff report.

"The ongoing pandemic presents several budget planning challenges for the upcoming 2020/21 fiscal year. These include how to accurately forecast revenues in light of significant economic uncertainty, how to adjust service levels in light of less revenue, and how to present information to facilitate informed decision-making by the Town Council," he added.