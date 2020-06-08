San Ramon council to debate $127.2M budget for new fiscal year

"The budget is comprised of an Operating Budget of $79.1 million, a Special Revenue Fund budget of $0.1 million, a Debt Service Fund budget of $4.9 million, a Capital Budget of $31.0 million, an Internal Service Fund budget of $12.0 million, a Dougherty Valley Geological Hazard Abatement District budget of $0.8 million (included in the Operating Budget), and a Housing Successor budget of $0.1 million," Daniels said in a staff report. "Resources funding the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget includes $112.4 million in revenue, along with surplus funds accumulated in prior years provide the funding for the $127.2 million expenditures."

Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with social-distancing policies, specifically during Tuesday's meeting city officials will review the city's budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, discuss the next phase in annexation of the Dougherty Valley, the establishment of a voluntary campaign expenditure limit for the 2020 municipal election, city proclamations for the month of June and an assessment of the city's landscape and lighting districts.

A variety of pressing issues facing the community are scheduled to be reviewed during the San Ramon City Council's regular meeting on Tuesday, issues that range from the city's financial situation to procedures for the upcoming local election and the expansion of the city's borders.

"Historically, the city has established a campaign spending limit and offered candidates the opportunity to voluntarily agree to that limit," city clerk Christina Franco wrote in a staff report. "Consistent with past elections, the City Council could consider a voluntary campaign expenditure limit based upon the number of registered voters while taking into consideration the price of postage, the number of mailings, and the cost of campaign signs."

Next up, council members will address some issues that relate to the upcoming election, specifically over issues that relate to campaign finance.

As a part of the annexation process, city officials will designate the use of each acre of land, with some property being designated as permanent open space, while other space being slated as mixed-use or for public recreation.

The 18th area set to be prezoned for annexation in the region, the newest segment is currently located within unincorporated Contra Costa County south of Bollinger Canyon Road along Dougherty Road and contains approximately 901.65 acres of land.

Council members are also set to revisit some old business and discuss prezoning a large swath of the Dougherty Valley for future annexation by the city.

According to program manager Sean Anderson, the assessment of the city's landscaping and lighting districts is an annual process that reviews past, current and future expenses, ongoing and upcoming maintenance needs, the needs for new capital improvement projects, and helps set up future assessments.

Council members will also consider installing a 250- to 400-word limit for voluntary candidate statements which will be published in the official Contra Costa County voters guide.

Based off of population data in each district, San Ramon's Policy Committee has recommended an expenditure limit for the mayor of $1.25 per registered voter which would set the expenditure limit of $55,285; and an expenditure limit for the council members of $2.25 per registered voter which would set the expenditure limit of $25,819 for District 1 and $23,510 for District 3.

San Ramon has three local leadership positions up for grabs in the upcoming Nov. 3 general election, with the at-large mayor's position as well as the council seats for District 1 and District 3 up for election.

Residents can submit public comments via email to CityClerk@sanramon.ca.gov. Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 6/9/2020” in the subject line.

The City Council's regular meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will be held remotely in order to adhere with social distancing practices. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 931 1158 7464.

The City Council will also issue a series of proclamations on Tuesday, and are set to recognize June as both LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Dine Out San Ramon month.

San Ramon council to debate $127.2M budget for new fiscal year

Plus: City officials to consider voluntary campaign expenditure limit for 2020 election