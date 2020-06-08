SRVUSD board to consider confirming contract for new superintendent

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss the appointment of a new superintendent Tuesday night, during which time district officials will also review the provisions of their potential new leader's contract.

During Tuesday's teleconference meeting, the board will consider finalizing its appointment of John Malloy, Ed.D, director of education (superintendent) at the Toronto District School Board, to replace retiring SRVUSD Superintendent Rick Schmitt.

Malloy's proposed contract calls for a base salary of $340,792 per year, exclusive of health and welfare benefits.

"Dr. Malloy quickly emerged as an outstanding candidate whose vast experience and strong leadership abilities will greatly benefit the students, families and employees of the SRVUSD, as we navigate a new path forward in education during these uncertain times," SRVUSD Board President Greg Marvel said in a statement released after Mallory's selection. "The board thanks Rick Schmitt for his service to our District and looks forward to the next chapter for our schools under the stewardship of Dr. Malloy."

As the SRVUSD's new superintendent, Malloy will serve as the administrative head of the district, enacting policies created by the Board of Education.