SRVUSD board to consider confirming contract for new superintendent

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss the appointment of a new superintendent Tuesday night, during which time district officials will also review the provisions of their potential new leader's contract.
During Tuesday's teleconference meeting, the board will consider finalizing its appointment of John Malloy, Ed.D, director of education (superintendent) at the Toronto District School Board, to replace retiring SRVUSD Superintendent Rick Schmitt.
Malloy's proposed contract calls for a base salary of $340,792 per year, exclusive of health and welfare benefits.
"Dr. Malloy quickly emerged as an outstanding candidate whose vast experience and strong leadership abilities will greatly benefit the students, families and employees of the SRVUSD, as we navigate a new path forward in education during these uncertain times," SRVUSD Board President Greg Marvel said in a statement released after Mallory's selection. "The board thanks Rick Schmitt for his service to our District and looks forward to the next chapter for our schools under the stewardship of Dr. Malloy."
As the SRVUSD's new superintendent, Malloy will serve as the administrative head of the district, enacting policies created by the Board of Education.
An administrator with extensive experience, according to district officials Malloy has more than 30 years of experience in public and private education in the U.S. and Canada.
The SRVUSD board's regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the district offices, 699 Old Orchard Drive, Danville.
In other business
* Board members will discuss dedicating an easement located at San Ramon Valley High School to the town of Danville, which would allow the town to construct a new sidewalk on the northeast corner of the campus.
* Addressing the district's financial situation, board members are then set to review the SRVUSD's 2020-21 budget proposal, which is expected to see a reduction in state funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downtown.
* During a closed session held prior to the start of the board's regular meeting, district officials will meet to review public employee performance evaluations and discuss the status of ongoing labor negotiations. Board members are also set to discuss the appointment of a new principal at Pine Valley Middle School, as well as a new assistant principal at an unspecified middle school.
Any actions conducted during the board's closed session will be disclosed at the beginning of the board's regular meeting.
