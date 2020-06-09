28th annual Run San Ramon goes virtual

The 28th annual Run San Ramon event will be virtual this year because of social distancing and other Contra Costa County safety recommendations concerning large community events like the annual July 4 run.

Participants are encouraged to post their running time online from July 1 to July 11.

Runners will either run a 10K, 5k, or a simple 1 mile on a route of their choice.

The cost is $40 for individuals to participate in the virtual run. Runners will receive a commemorative shirt, race bib and finisher medal.

The Run San Ramon social media page will also provide resources to assist runners on training for the run, route planning, safety precautions for running, and messages from event sponsors.