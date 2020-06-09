Danville Town Council approves downtown street closures for outdoor dining

In response to the town's effective local curtailment of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Danville Town Council has approved a set of limited street closures downtown to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating options.

Approved during a special City Council meeting on Monday, town staff said the move will help local restaurants stay in operation while indoor dining remains closed through the end of June due to the Contra Costa County Shelter-in-place order.

"Your Town Council has been working hard these past weeks to get the Contra Costa County Public Health Officer to allow our stores and restaurants to reopen. Danville and Contra Costa County had a great success story in controlling the spread of the virus, so we worked hard with our Supervisor Candace Andersen to make our point," Danville Mayor Karen Stepper said in a statement.

"Please be ready to support these businesses who have had to deal with boarding up windows, waiting to hire staff, and setting new menus. We are counting on you to show the Danville stores and restaurants that you will be at their doors as soon as possible," she added.

Set to go into effect for the next three months -- although that timeframe can be extended or retracted at the council's discretion -- streets set to be affected by the temporary closures include Church Street and West Linda Mesa Avenue, as well as the parking spaces on Hartz Avenue and on Rose Street.