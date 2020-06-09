Danville Town Council approves downtown street closures for outdoor dining

In response to the town's effective local curtailment of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Danville Town Council has approved a set of limited street closures downtown to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating options.
Approved during a special City Council meeting on Monday, town staff said the move will help local restaurants stay in operation while indoor dining remains closed through the end of June due to the Contra Costa County Shelter-in-place order.
"Your Town Council has been working hard these past weeks to get the Contra Costa County Public Health Officer to allow our stores and restaurants to reopen. Danville and Contra Costa County had a great success story in controlling the spread of the virus, so we worked hard with our Supervisor Candace Andersen to make our point," Danville Mayor Karen Stepper said in a statement.
"Please be ready to support these businesses who have had to deal with boarding up windows, waiting to hire staff, and setting new menus. We are counting on you to show the Danville stores and restaurants that you will be at their doors as soon as possible," she added.
Set to go into effect for the next three months -- although that timeframe can be extended or retracted at the council's discretion -- streets set to be affected by the temporary closures include Church Street and West Linda Mesa Avenue, as well as the parking spaces on Hartz Avenue and on Rose Street.
Local restaurants interested in participating will need to receive an administrative Temporary Outdoor Seating Permit, which can be acquired at no cost on the town of Danville's website.
Danville's decision to open its streets to restaurants was preceded by Contra Costa Health Services's announcement on Friday that outdoor seating at restaurants would be among the activities to resume countywide under a new health order.
In addition to allowing for outdoor dining, the revised Contra Costa County health order included a schedule projecting when it would be safe for other industries closed by the pandemic to reopen. Scheduled openings include the following:
* June 17: Hair salons and barber shops
* July 1: Indoor dining, bars, indoor religious services, gyms and fitness centers, limited indoor leisure (arcades, billiards, bowling alleys), indoor museums and hotels
* July/August: Schools
"We can’t express strongly enough how much we appreciate the patience shown by our businesses and residents, and for those businesses still affected we will continue to advocate on your behalf until all of Danville is open," Stepper said.
To view maps of Danville's street closures check the town's official website at www.danville.ca.gov.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.