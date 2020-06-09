Danville: Two killed in crash on I-680 Sunday identified

Two people killed in a head-on crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate Highway 680 in Danville early Sunday morning have been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office.

Nettie Perkett, 46, and Taurean Lee, 26, both of Antioch, died in the crash reported at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday on northbound Highway 680 near El Pintado Road.

A driver later identified as 27-year-old Concord resident Camille Kimball was driving a 2020 Ford Fusion south in the northbound lanes and crashed into a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Perkett with Lee as her passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both victims died at the scene, while Kimball survived and was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. While at the hospital, she was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, CHP officials said.

People on social media mourned the deaths of Perkett and Lee, saying they were co-workers on their way home.