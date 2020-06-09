News

Police: Report of robbery at Dublin store was unfounded

Investigators trying to determine if a crime was committed by Lowe's employee(s)

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 9, 2020, 3:34 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A report of a takeover robbery in progress at the Lowe's in Dublin early Tuesday morning that drew a large police response appears to have been a false report.

Dublin police were still on scene into the afternoon on Tuesday investigating the incident and interviewing employees trying to get to the bottom of exactly what transpired, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt of Dublin Police Services.

"There was no looting at Lowe’s. The robbery report was unfounded, and we are currently investigating to determine if a crime was committed by any Lowe’s employees," Schmidt told the Weekly.

The original call to 9-1-1 was a serious one, coming in around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and claiming that approximately 15 robbers had taken over the Lowe's on Dublin Boulevard and were potentially holding employees hostage. "With the recent looting and civil unrest, we responded with multiple patrol units to handle the situation," Schmidt said.

But as the investigation unfolded, it became clear that the original report was unfounded, according to Schmidt. The investigation remains ongoing.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

"The store is open for business, but unfortunately we are still sorting through a lot of evidence and records. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation continues," he said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Police: Report of robbery at Dublin store was unfounded

Investigators trying to determine if a crime was committed by Lowe's employee(s)

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 9, 2020, 3:34 pm

A report of a takeover robbery in progress at the Lowe's in Dublin early Tuesday morning that drew a large police response appears to have been a false report.

Dublin police were still on scene into the afternoon on Tuesday investigating the incident and interviewing employees trying to get to the bottom of exactly what transpired, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt of Dublin Police Services.

"There was no looting at Lowe’s. The robbery report was unfounded, and we are currently investigating to determine if a crime was committed by any Lowe’s employees," Schmidt told the Weekly.

The original call to 9-1-1 was a serious one, coming in around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and claiming that approximately 15 robbers had taken over the Lowe's on Dublin Boulevard and were potentially holding employees hostage. "With the recent looting and civil unrest, we responded with multiple patrol units to handle the situation," Schmidt said.

But as the investigation unfolded, it became clear that the original report was unfounded, according to Schmidt. The investigation remains ongoing.

"The store is open for business, but unfortunately we are still sorting through a lot of evidence and records. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation continues," he said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.