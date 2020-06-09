Police: Report of robbery at Dublin store was unfounded

A report of a takeover robbery in progress at the Lowe's in Dublin early Tuesday morning that drew a large police response appears to have been a false report.

Dublin police were still on scene into the afternoon on Tuesday investigating the incident and interviewing employees trying to get to the bottom of exactly what transpired, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt of Dublin Police Services.

"There was no looting at Lowe’s. The robbery report was unfounded, and we are currently investigating to determine if a crime was committed by any Lowe’s employees," Schmidt told the Weekly.

The original call to 9-1-1 was a serious one, coming in around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and claiming that approximately 15 robbers had taken over the Lowe's on Dublin Boulevard and were potentially holding employees hostage. "With the recent looting and civil unrest, we responded with multiple patrol units to handle the situation," Schmidt said.

But as the investigation unfolded, it became clear that the original report was unfounded, according to Schmidt. The investigation remains ongoing.