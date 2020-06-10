Bay Area leaders take aim at policing reform

“We can look back over our history and compile a long list of victims, but unfortunately there is a woefully short list of federal reforms," said Swalwell, one of the bill's original co-sponsors. "Republican and Democratic-led Congresses alike have failed to step up as we’ve needed, so today we have a responsibility to do what is right."

Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) promised this week to do all that he can to make the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 into federal law. The comprehensive policy proposes an overhaul of current policing practices by ending racial and religious profiling, banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants, limiting military-grade equipment in police departments, and requiring the wearing of body cameras by law enforcement. Individuals could also pursue damages in civil court by eliminating qualified immunity for police officers.

In the wake of George Floyd's death two weeks ago, many of the nation's leaders, including those in the Bay Area, are calling for a change in law enforcement. Video footage of Floyd, an African-American man struggling to breathe while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck before he died, ignited worldwide protests, riots -- and now possibly reform.

Recognizing the various circumstances and experiences that led some people to engage in illegal activity, O'Malley said several opportunities for people charged with certain crimes have been "created and enhanced" as alternatives to serving jail time, leading to "positive and important outcomes" for those individuals.

O'Malley formed the Fair and Equitable Policing and Prosecution Working Group in 2015, which has worked since then "to eradicate implicit bias and racism facing people of color that have historically existed."

O'Malley said that she and staff members "are often adversaries to the public defenders in the courtroom, but not on this issue and not in this moment. We support, honor and stand in solidarity with our colleagues in the Public Defender’s Office, as well as our community, calling out police brutality, racial profiling, social inequalities and systematic inequities committed against African Americans in our community and communities across this country."

"As prosecutors, we are in a unique position to be leaders of change," O'Malley said. "I will seek input and sage advice through listen and learn dialogues. I will value the counsel of the diverse Advisory Council as I continue to build a justice system that is equal and equitable for all."

This week Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced the formation of the Fair and Equitable Policing and Prosecution Advisory Council. The council will consist of selected members from O'Malley's office, other government agencies and residents from Alameda County, particularly from the African American community. A variety of individuals representative of the entire county will be included in the council as well, including attorneys, academics, business leaders and "those with lived experiences," according to a statement.

"I have very intentionally recruited and hired attorneys of color and women," O'Malley added. "My racially diverse staff wholeheartedly believes that Black Lives Matter. To us, those are not just words; they are a call to action."

More than half of those employed in O'Malley's office -- 52% -- are people of color, the result of a "very mindful" recruitment effort to hire "professionals who reflect our community."

Bay Area leaders take aim at policing reform

Rep. Swalwell's bill would end police chokeholds; DA O'Malley announces new policing advisory council