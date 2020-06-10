News

DSRSD wastewater service charge hearing next Tuesday

Alameda and Contra Costa County residents could see a higher water bill

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 10, 2020, 11:11 am
Dublin San Ramon Services District will hold a public hearing during the Board of Directors regular meeting next Tuesday about a potential bump in wastewater service charges for Alameda and Contra Costa counties. The online hearing will take place June 16, starting at 6 p.m.

The service charge placement is part of a scheduled rate increase adopted by the Board of Directors in 2017, and would be "for the purpose of wastewater collection, disposal and treatment on the secured property tax rolls for the counties of Alameda and Contra Costa," according to a public notice posted on the agency's website.

Annual rates for residential properties would be $322 for condos, $468 for single-family dwellings or townhouses, $937 for duplexes, and accessory dwellings would command $272.76 per unit (these go on bi-monthly water bills at a rate of $45.46 per unit, according to DSRSD).

DSRSD told the Weekly that 26% of collections for wastewater goes toward sewer collection and 74% goes toward wastewater treatment and disposal. Sewer rates help support infrastructure upgrades in the sewer system as well as at the Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility in Pleasanton.

Copies of the annual wastewater service charge report and the proposed resolution are on file in the office of the District Secretary. The documents are available for review Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., by calling 828-0515.

For more information, visit dsrsd.com.

