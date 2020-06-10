San Ramon seeks residents to volunteer on advisory boards and committees

The city of San Ramon is in need of residents to serve on various advisory boards in need of new members and help advise the City Council on the pressing issues affecting the community.
An opportunity for any resident interested in gaining some experience in civic governance, seats are available on the Architectural Review Board, Open Space Advisory Committee and Housing Advisory Committee.
Residents interested in building design and the city's layout may consider volunteering for San Ramon's Architectural Review Board which is in need of one alternate member to serve in the event a regular member can not attend a meeting.
Vitally important to the development of the city, the Architectural Review Board is tasked with reviewing development projects and ensuring that they fit the character of the city. The application period for the Architectural Review Board will remain open until filled.
An issue that is near and dear to many San Ramon residents, the Open Space Advisory Committee is in need of three regular members and one member representing a non-government organization.
Tasked with advising the City Council on how to best maintain San Ramon's natural scenic resources, members of the Open Space Advisory Committee will advise other city officials on issues related to prioritizing land at risk for development, identifying funding sources for open space acquisition and will provide a forum for community input among other charges.
Members typically meet 8:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month, applications are due no later than June 12.
Two regular members are needed to serve San Ramon's Housing Advisory Committee which is primarily tasked with advising the San Ramon Planning Commission on issues related to affordable housing, as well as ensuring that housing programs are being properly implemented in the city.
Committee members will meet once every quarter and applications are due no later than June 26.
A full list of rules and guidelines, as well as applications for each available position, can be found on the city’s website. For more information, contact the city clerk at cityclerk@sanramon.ca.gov.
