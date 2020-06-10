San Ramon seeks residents to volunteer on advisory boards and committees

The city of San Ramon is in need of residents to serve on various advisory boards in need of new members and help advise the City Council on the pressing issues affecting the community.

An opportunity for any resident interested in gaining some experience in civic governance, seats are available on the Architectural Review Board, Open Space Advisory Committee and Housing Advisory Committee.

Residents interested in building design and the city's layout may consider volunteering for San Ramon's Architectural Review Board which is in need of one alternate member to serve in the event a regular member can not attend a meeting.

Vitally important to the development of the city, the Architectural Review Board is tasked with reviewing development projects and ensuring that they fit the character of the city. The application period for the Architectural Review Board will remain open until filled.

An issue that is near and dear to many San Ramon residents, the Open Space Advisory Committee is in need of three regular members and one member representing a non-government organization.