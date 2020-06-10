DVC coach on administrative leave, college part ways

Coach Ramaundo Vaughn of Diablo Valley College’s women’s basketball team has officially left the college after a decade-long career according to the Contra Costa Community College District.

This news comes after Vaughn was put on administrative paid lead in the midst of a personnel investigation in February. According to DVC President Susan Lamb, the investigation was concluded. For the remainder of the 2019-20 season, assistant coaches Kameo Williams and Matt Johnson took over as Vaughn was paid throughout the semester while on leave.

Vaughn's team made history last year as the first DVC team to take home a state championship since 1977. The Vikings remain the reigning champions.

He also compiled a record of 207-92, three Big 8 Conference championships, three Big 8 Conference Coach of the Year awards, five Big 8 MVPs, and two California Co-Player of the Year awards.

Currently, Vaughn is pursuing to further his career at a four-year university.