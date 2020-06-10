News

DVC coach on administrative leave, college part ways

Vaughn on leave during investigation of a 'personnel matter'

by Emma Hall / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 10, 2020, 11:48 am
Coach Ramaundo Vaughn of Diablo Valley College’s women’s basketball team has officially left the college after a decade-long career according to the Contra Costa Community College District.

This news comes after Vaughn was put on administrative paid lead in the midst of a personnel investigation in February. According to DVC President Susan Lamb, the investigation was concluded. For the remainder of the 2019-20 season, assistant coaches Kameo Williams and Matt Johnson took over as Vaughn was paid throughout the semester while on leave.

Vaughn's team made history last year as the first DVC team to take home a state championship since 1977. The Vikings remain the reigning champions.

He also compiled a record of 207-92, three Big 8 Conference championships, three Big 8 Conference Coach of the Year awards, five Big 8 MVPs, and two California Co-Player of the Year awards.

Currently, Vaughn is pursuing to further his career at a four-year university.

Ervin Anderson will be serving as the interim head coach for the next women's basketball season. Anderson has been coaching basketball for 15 years. Previously he was the assistant coach to the men's basketball team at DVC.

However, due to the uncertainty of in-person activities because of COVID-19, DVC is seeking a new direction for the team and future athletic programs.

