$0 bail rule rescinded, but courts can keep it if appropriate

A no-bail rule was rescinded for people suspected of lower-level offenses because health conditions in the state have changed, officials with the Judicial Council of California said Wednesday.
The rule change goes into effect June 20, but courts at their discretion can keep the $0 bail rule in effect if appropriate.
The council had set bail at $0 for lower-level offenses to reduce the jail populations to lower the risk that inmates and staff would get the coronavirus.
The change reduced the state jail population by more than 20,000 while crime rates stayed at historic lows, according to the council.
Members of the council voted 17-2 Wednesday to rescind the $0 bail rule.
Separately, the order to extend the time for defendants to be arraigned was also rescinded and now defendants must be arraigned within 48 hours.
The council is asking courts to tell them by June 20 whether they plan to keep bail at $0 or use another reduced bail schedule for lower-level offenses.
The council could revert back to its $0 bail rule and extended arraignment schedule if health conditions change.
Wednesday's decisions come as prisons are expected to allow convicted inmates to be transferred to their institutions by June 19 and the jail population has 20,000 fewer inmates than before the coronavirus started impacting California.
