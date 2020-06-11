$0 bail rule rescinded, but courts can keep it if appropriate

A no-bail rule was rescinded for people suspected of lower-level offenses because health conditions in the state have changed, officials with the Judicial Council of California said Wednesday.

The rule change goes into effect June 20, but courts at their discretion can keep the $0 bail rule in effect if appropriate.

The council had set bail at $0 for lower-level offenses to reduce the jail populations to lower the risk that inmates and staff would get the coronavirus.

The change reduced the state jail population by more than 20,000 while crime rates stayed at historic lows, according to the council.

Members of the council voted 17-2 Wednesday to rescind the $0 bail rule.