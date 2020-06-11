Danville, San Ramon libraries to reopen with front-door service

Contra Costa County Library services will be relaunching exclusively providing front-door service effective Monday, with patrons able to pick up books, DVDs, audiobooks, as well as place items on hold.
Front door services will be available at 23 Contra Costa County libraries -- including Danville, San Ramon and Dougherty Station. These services will resume with their regular hours. All libraries will be closed on Sundays.
San Ramon will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays, while it will close early at 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Danville has similar hours. From Mondays to Thursdays, the library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the facility will close later at 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Dougherty Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
New book holds will be available starting Thursday (June 18). Patrons will be notified when their pickup is ready. In response, the patron will call or text a phone number at the library’s location. Staff will then confirm their library card number, collect their holding items and place materials in a bag with the patron’s name at the front door.
Individuals who put items on hold in early March will be able to make appointments first. This is placed in order to clear the thousands of holdings currently being shelved. These patrons will be contacted with specific instructions on how to pick up their materials. All returning items should be placed in the book drop.
To ensure the safety of staff and patrons, library items will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours between use. Staff will be required to frequently wash their hands, wear masks and abide by social distancing protocol.
All county libraries are reopening except for the Pinole, Pleasant Hill and Prewett locations, which will remain closed for service.
