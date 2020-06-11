Danville, San Ramon libraries to reopen with front-door service

Contra Costa County Library services will be relaunching exclusively providing front-door service effective Monday, with patrons able to pick up books, DVDs, audiobooks, as well as place items on hold.

Front door services will be available at 23 Contra Costa County libraries -- including Danville, San Ramon and Dougherty Station. These services will resume with their regular hours. All libraries will be closed on Sundays.

San Ramon will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays, while it will close early at 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Danville has similar hours. From Mondays to Thursdays, the library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the facility will close later at 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Dougherty Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.