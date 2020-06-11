News

Former DSRSD director Pat Howard appointed to finish Misheloff's term

Board of Directors makes selection during last week's regular meeting

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

A couple of years after stepping away from the Dublin San Ramon Services District Board of Directors, former director Dwight "Pat" Howard has come out of retirement to fill the vacant board seat left by the recent death of Director Maddi Misheloff.

DSRSD Director Pat Howard. (Courtesy image)

The other directors appointed Howard to complete Misheloff's term that ends in December during their June 2 regular meeting; his appointment was effective immediately.

“We are pleased to have Director Howard return to the DSRSD Board to finish Director Misheloff’s term,” Board President Ed Duarte said in a statement. “He has always been a thoughtful contributor to the District and supportive of its mission.”

Howard retired from the board in 2018 after originally serving on the DSRSD board for 14 years. He was succeeded by current Director Ann Marie Johnson.

Misheloff, the immediate past board president, died from bladder cancer in April. Originally appointed to the board in 2015, Misheloff was elected the following year.

Three board seats are up for election in November -- the first election as DSRSD switches from an at-large to a by-division election system in response to a compliant under the California Voting Rights Act. The candidate nomination period opens July 1.

Interested parties from Divisions 1, 3, and 5 can get more information on the DSRSD Elections webpage. Divisions 2 and 4 are up for election in 2022.

