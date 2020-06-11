Front-line BART employee tests positive for COVID-19

A BART employee who interacts with the public tested positive for the coronavirus, BART officials said they learned Tuesday afternoon.

Before the test, the employee had on gloves and a mask and kept themselves at a distance from others when they were working.

The person is now in quarantine, according to BART officials.

The employee last worked among members of the public on Sunday. The person was not in close contact with the public but worked in stations and on trains in the BART system, BART officials said.

Other employees who came in contact with the infected employee are also in quarantine for testing.