San Ramon: Virtual Mayor's Breakfast to feature collection of local health leaders

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to hold his 11th virtual Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, giving residents the opportunity to receive a status update on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic from a collection of local leaders.

Set to be held remotely in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this week's breakfast will feature a number of local leaders in the medical field, including San Ramon Regional Medical Center CEO Ann Lucena, Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare COO Tracey Lewis Taylor and Dr. Patrick Joseph, associate of medicine at the University of California.

Also returning to speak about the local and county response to the virus are Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen and San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton -- who have attended every virtual Mayor's Breakfast over the past three months.

Residents can submit questions via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the subject line of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast will take place from 9-10:15 a.m and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's official YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by video teleconferencing application Zoom using Webinar ID 916 7448 8328.