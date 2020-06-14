Alamo club among 24 Hour Fitness centers closing for good amid pandemic

The San Ramon-based 24 Hour Fitness chain is preparing to open many of its locations as novel coronavirus restrictions are eased, but also announced that many of its sites -- including 10 in the Bay Area -- would be closing permanently.

"When we closed our clubs back in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had no idea how long we'd be separated from you, our members," the company said Thursday via its Twitter account. "Not every club has made the reopening list. We've looked hard at how we can best serve our members, and have refocused our resources where we believe they can do the most good. Unfortunately, this has meant closing some locations and saying good bye to some valued team members, whom we will dearly miss."

Selective closures in California and 10 other states are listed on the company website at www.24hourfitness.com/health_clubs/club-closures/.

Four San Francisco locations are on the closure list, which includes Alamo Express at 140A Alamo Plaza in Alamo; Alemany Sport at 3951 Alemany Blvd. in San Francisco; Berkeley Solano Avenue FitLite at 1775 Solano Ave. in Berkeley; Capitol & McKee at 375A North Capitol Ave. in San Jose; Fremont Sport at 35630 Fremont Blvd. in Fremont; Market Street, 2145 Market St. in San Francisco; Milpitas Active at 301 Jacklin Road in Milpitas; Noe Valley FitLite, 3800 24th St. in San Francisco; North Point at 350 Bay St. in San Francisco; and Walnut Creek Ygnacio Center at 2033 N. Main St. in Walnut Creek.

"While reducing the number of clubs in our network will allow us to meet the needs of the majority of our members, we know that change is hard, and we hope you will stick with us as we work hard to reemerge stronger, and better, as a community that is committed to your health," the company said.