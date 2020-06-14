Driver booked into jail on charges from fatal crash in Danville

The California Highway Patrol followed up publicly to confirm that the suspect in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 680 in Danville that killed two people had been taken into custody after being released from the hospital on Friday.

Camille Veraanne Kimball, 27, of Concord was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Friday morning on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other counts stemming from the double-fatal crash one weekend ago, the CHP said.

"Making the choice to drive impaired is unforgivable and the lives that were lost in this incident are irreplaceable," officers said in a post on the CHP-Contra Costa Facebook page.

CHP officers allege Kimball was drunk while driving at about 3:45 a.m. June 7 when her 2020 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-680 and slammed head on into a 2012 Honda Civic that was traveling in the correct northbound direction just past the El Pintado Road/El Cerro Boulevard interchange.

The driver of the Civic -- Nettie Perkett, 46, of Antioch -- and her lone passenger, Taurean Lee, 26, also of Antioch, were pronounced dead at the scene.