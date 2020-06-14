News

Driver booked into jail on charges from fatal crash in Danville

CHP alleges woman was drunk behind the wheel, drove wrong way on I-680 killing two

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 14, 2020, 10:22 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The California Highway Patrol followed up publicly to confirm that the suspect in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 680 in Danville that killed two people had been taken into custody after being released from the hospital on Friday.

(Courtesy of CHP)

Camille Veraanne Kimball, 27, of Concord was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Friday morning on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other counts stemming from the double-fatal crash one weekend ago, the CHP said.

"Making the choice to drive impaired is unforgivable and the lives that were lost in this incident are irreplaceable," officers said in a post on the CHP-Contra Costa Facebook page.

CHP officers allege Kimball was drunk while driving at about 3:45 a.m. June 7 when her 2020 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-680 and slammed head on into a 2012 Honda Civic that was traveling in the correct northbound direction just past the El Pintado Road/El Cerro Boulevard interchange.

The driver of the Civic -- Nettie Perkett, 46, of Antioch -- and her lone passenger, Taurean Lee, 26, also of Antioch, were pronounced dead at the scene.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Kimball, who was injured, was placed under arrest but left under hospital care until she recovered well enough to be released into law enforcement custody. The CHP said that transfer occurred Friday morning.

She now faces two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, fatal DUI (standard), fatal DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration over 0.08% and driving wrong-way causing death, according to the CHP.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Driver booked into jail on charges from fatal crash in Danville

CHP alleges woman was drunk behind the wheel, drove wrong way on I-680 killing two

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 14, 2020, 10:22 pm

The California Highway Patrol followed up publicly to confirm that the suspect in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 680 in Danville that killed two people had been taken into custody after being released from the hospital on Friday.

Camille Veraanne Kimball, 27, of Concord was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Friday morning on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other counts stemming from the double-fatal crash one weekend ago, the CHP said.

"Making the choice to drive impaired is unforgivable and the lives that were lost in this incident are irreplaceable," officers said in a post on the CHP-Contra Costa Facebook page.

CHP officers allege Kimball was drunk while driving at about 3:45 a.m. June 7 when her 2020 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-680 and slammed head on into a 2012 Honda Civic that was traveling in the correct northbound direction just past the El Pintado Road/El Cerro Boulevard interchange.

The driver of the Civic -- Nettie Perkett, 46, of Antioch -- and her lone passenger, Taurean Lee, 26, also of Antioch, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kimball, who was injured, was placed under arrest but left under hospital care until she recovered well enough to be released into law enforcement custody. The CHP said that transfer occurred Friday morning.

She now faces two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, fatal DUI (standard), fatal DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration over 0.08% and driving wrong-way causing death, according to the CHP.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.