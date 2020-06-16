Hope Hospice looking for artwork

Hope Hospice is inviting people to create art to be displayed in the homes of patients during this time when volunteers cannot visit.

"When a person is facing the end of his or her journey on this earth, the patient and family experience a range of emotions that vary from day to day," said Nikki Tildesley, manager of volunteer services. "Our volunteers play a significant role supporting the patient and family in whatever ways are needed. Often, it's just being a comforting presence at the bedside.

"But with face-to-face visits from volunteers being suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this new art program is a creative way to continue brightening our patients' surroundings."

Hospice suggests that people make a piece of art in any medium that can be displayed on a wall or tabletop, perhaps working together with friends or family. Another option is to donate already existing works of art.

Help is also needed to collect and deliver artwork contributions to the Hope Hospice office in Dublin.