San Ramon City Council to review commemorative flag policy during special meeting

The San Ramon City Council is set to discuss the city's flagpole policy and will consider issuing a new policy that would allow commemorative flags to be flown for special occasions at city facilities, an issue which will be reviewed during the City Council's special meeting on Wednesday.

If approved by the council, commemorative flags will essentially reflect the viewpoints of the council and can only be approved if first proposed by a sitting council member -- ensuring the council maintains regulatory control over which flags are flown.

"The government can advance its own speech without requiring viewpoint neutrality when the government itself is the speaker, so long as the government does not show religious preference or encourage a certain vote in an election," Deputy City Manager Steven Spedowfski said in a staff report.

Spedowfski added that there are currently three requests from residents to fly three different commemorative flags under the city of San Ramon flag on the pole in front of City Hall -- the Pride flag, the Philly Pride flag and the Black Lives Matter flag.

San Ramon City Council's special meeting is set to be held remotely at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 914 7201 7946.