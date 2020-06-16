Supervisors approve cuts in library jobs and hours

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved laying off more than 30 library workers and adjusting county library branch hours in response to some Contra Costa cities saying they will cut some or all of their funding for extra library hours.

The county library system provides a baseline 35 open hours each week at each of the system's 26 branches. While the baseline library hours are paid for from countywide property tax revenue, 10 Contra Costa cities last year paid extra to have their libraries open more hours per week.

Those cities, according to a county staff report, are expected to contribute a combined $700,000 less than the $3.38 million included in the county's preliminary 2020-21 budget.

As a result, the supervisors on Tuesday approved cutting 39

positions -- seven of them vacant -- and cut extra open library hours, in most cases, from four to 10 hours a week per branch.