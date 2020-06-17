Board approves contract for Malloy to become next SRVUSD superintendent

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District officially has a new administrative leader in line for the new school year with the declaration by the Board of Education that John Malloy, Ed.D., has been appointed as superintendent.

Officially signing on the dotted line, remotely, during the board's regular meeting on June 9, Malloy agreed to a three-year contract that includes a base salary of $340,792 per year, exclusive of health and welfare benefits, with the potential for future raises. He is scheduled to start the job in August.

"From the moment I met you from a distance and then engaged with you through this process, I have been very excited about the commitments that you have made clearly and publicly … to be sure that all kids matter and succeed," Malloy told the board during its virtual meeting last week.

"Tonight I've been listening to this board meeting and even the power of the discussion and debate that I just witnessed speaks to a level of commitment that I truly want to be a part of. I'm excited to meet the community, the students, staff, parents and to bring my experience but also to learn and lead with you in collaboration," he added.

The three-year deal -- which begins Aug. 1 and is set to run through June 30, 2023 -- mandates that Malloy's work year will be 225 days annually and include up to 26 vacation days with full pay in addition to holidays defined in state education codes and 15 days of sick leave each year.