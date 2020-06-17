Board approves contract for Malloy to become next SRVUSD superintendent

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District officially has a new administrative leader in line for the new school year with the declaration by the Board of Education that John Malloy, Ed.D., has been appointed as superintendent.
Officially signing on the dotted line, remotely, during the board's regular meeting on June 9, Malloy agreed to a three-year contract that includes a base salary of $340,792 per year, exclusive of health and welfare benefits, with the potential for future raises. He is scheduled to start the job in August.
"From the moment I met you from a distance and then engaged with you through this process, I have been very excited about the commitments that you have made clearly and publicly … to be sure that all kids matter and succeed," Malloy told the board during its virtual meeting last week.
"Tonight I've been listening to this board meeting and even the power of the discussion and debate that I just witnessed speaks to a level of commitment that I truly want to be a part of. I'm excited to meet the community, the students, staff, parents and to bring my experience but also to learn and lead with you in collaboration," he added.
The three-year deal -- which begins Aug. 1 and is set to run through June 30, 2023 -- mandates that Malloy's work year will be 225 days annually and include up to 26 vacation days with full pay in addition to holidays defined in state education codes and 15 days of sick leave each year.
Vacation days will accrue at a rate of 2.16 days per month of service for a maximum accrual of 52 days. Malloy will also be entitled to full compensation for accrued and unused vacation days if his contract is terminated.
For future raises, any salary increase or decrease applied to Tier IV Management employees will also apply to the superintendent's salary. Malloy is set to receive performance reviews every April and provided his contract is renewed or extended in 2023, he will also be eligible for a 5% longevity step increment.
To help with moving expenses (Malloy is moving to the San Ramon Valley after serving as the director of education (superintendent) at the Toronto District School Board in Ontario, Canada), the board has also approved a travel expense reimbursement of up to $10,000.
Malloy's base salary is about $17,000 less than outgoing Superintendent Rick Schmitt, who after four years at the helm of the SRVUSD will be retiring at the end of the month with a base salary of $357,832 for his final year. Schmitt's salary was $309,664 in his first year after taking over as superintendent in May 2016.
Schmitt's last day with the school district will be July 31, in light of Malloy's start date, SRVUSD officials confirmed Wednesday.
Comments
Danville
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
This is why the district is in financial ruin. But no one listens. Why? No one is watching the expenses including board. It’s a mess. But they hide the deficit in all their PowerPoint slides. Board isn’t smart enough to uncover the mess.
San Ramon
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Wow tax payers money well spend
Danville
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
"From the moment I met with you from a distance and then engaged with you through this process, I have been very excited about the commitments that you have made clearly and publicly... to be sure that all kids matter and succeed," Malloy told the board during it's virtual meeting last week. Seems the board members forgot to inform you about the drowning of Ben Curry under the supervision of Aaron Becker who to this day has not been held accountable or responsible for his despicable actions. It seems that all kids do not matter to this school board.