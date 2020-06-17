Danville: Protesters visit Contra Costa sheriff's home in caravan demonstration

Approximately 100 motorists turned out for a car protest through Danville on Monday afternoon, in the most recent Tri-Valley protest condemning racism and police brutality both locally and nationally.

The protest took place in front of Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston's home in Danville, and while the demonstration remained peaceful, sheriff's officials were concerned over the selection of Livingston's home as the protest location, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Jimmy Lee.

"As far as how they got the address we don't know. On the one hand, earlier I said that it was a peaceful protest, the other side of it is we get it that the sheriff is an elected official, you can protest against the sheriff in his official capacity that goes with the territory, but to protest at his home where it affects his family and their neighbors that's really inappropriate and wrong."

Lee did acknowledge however that the protest was non-violent and it is the sheriff's policy to support residents' First Amendment rights.

"We have a policy that says the sheriff's office upholds the constitutional rights of free speech and assembly and people can demonstrate protest as long as it remains peaceful and doesn't violate anyone else's rights," he said. "I think what we saw today was a group of people that exercised their constitutional rights and there were no reported incidents to law enforcement. So I think it was kind of a win-win for everybody."