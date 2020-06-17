News

Disgraced former Contra Costa clerk-recorder charged with 34 felonies

Canciamilla allegedly used campaign funds on trip to Asia, meals, repaying personal loan and more

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 17, 2020, 8:01 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed 34 felony charges against former county elected official Joe Canciamilla for allegedly illegally using campaign funds.

Canciamilla, a Pittsburg resident, resigned last October from his position as county clerk-recorder and in November agreed to pay $150,000 to the California Fair Political Practices Commission after admitting to spending more than $130,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses such as vacations.

The district attorney's office charged him with 30 counts of felony perjury on 30 separate campaign disclosure forms, as well as four additional felonies related to grand theft of campaign funds for his personal use. The allegations span from 2010 to 2016 and involve nearly $262,000 in funds.

Prosecutors said they were notified in early 2017 by the state Franchise Tax Board of possible criminal activity associated with campaign accounts for Canciamilla, who also has previously been a county supervisor and state assemblyman.

The district attorney's office said improper expenditures made by Canciamilla's campaign committees included a personal vacation to Asia, restaurant meals, airfare, repayment of a personal loan, and transfers to his personal bank accounts.

"Canciamilla's behavior is troubling and he must be held accountable," Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said.

His first court appearance in the case is scheduled for July 27.

— Bay City News Service

