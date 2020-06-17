Garth Brooks virtual show, rock tribute bands onstage at fairgrounds

The Alameda County Fairgrounds has announced its next round of drive-in concerts, to be held June 26-27.
Starting this Friday, tickets will go on sale for two showings of country superstar Garth Brooks' upcoming one-night video concert that is airing on 300-plus outdoor theaters on June 27. Show times in Pleasanton will be 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.
One night before, on June 26, the fairgrounds will welcome three tribute bands to the stage while concert-goers watch live from their cars. Running from 7-10 p.m., the show will feature Stung (The Police tribute), Heartless (Heart tribute) and Queen Nation (Queen tribute).
For tickets or more information, go to the fair website.
