Garth Brooks virtual show, rock tribute bands onstage at fairgrounds

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 17, 2020, 7:50 pm

The Alameda County Fairgrounds has announced its next round of drive-in concerts, to be held June 26-27.

Starting this Friday, tickets will go on sale for two showings of country superstar Garth Brooks' upcoming one-night video concert that is airing on 300-plus outdoor theaters on June 27. Show times in Pleasanton will be 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.

One night before, on June 26, the fairgrounds will welcome three tribute bands to the stage while concert-goers watch live from their cars. Running from 7-10 p.m., the show will feature Stung (The Police tribute), Heartless (Heart tribute) and Queen Nation (Queen tribute).

For tickets or more information, go to the fair website.

