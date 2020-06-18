'Hearts Around Hartz' - Danville's new art exhibit showcase this summer

Downtown Danville is showcasing a new art exhibit called "Hearts Around Hartz," featuring heart sculptures on display into October.

Slideshow A heart made by artist Sarah Lee, located at Crumbs Breakfast and Lunch at 428 Railroad Avenue. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Danville). One of the hearts located at Village Theatre Art Gallery on 233 Front Street. This heart was created by Bay Area artist Kappy Venezia (Photo courtesy of the Town of Danville's Facebook). Another heart placed at Danville Brewing Co. at 200 Railroad Avenue. Made by Bay Area artist, Erin Colcord (Photo courtesy of the Town of Danville). Previous Next

"We were initially inspired by the hearts of San Francisco," said Marija Nelson Bleier, visual arts coordinator for the town of Danville. "And given that Danville’s main street through downtown is Hartz Avenue, it seemed fitting. And the fact that Danville is considered a small town with a big heart."

The exhibit is still being installed, but ultimately, each of the 17 hearts will be located in a different part of downtown. A scavenger hunt will be hosted later on in the summer, but due to COVID-19, dates have yet to be tentative as the project has experienced delays.

A map will be available online so viewers can locate each heart as they make their way downtown. Prizes for the scavenger hunt will be given out, upon completion, at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery.

This exhibit will showcase the work of Bay Area artists such as Erin Colcord, Rob Corder, Entropy, Lisa Hoffman, Paula Kim, Sarah Lee, Megan Sara, Deborah Shea, Speth Szabo, Ricky Watts, Jan Weiss and Kappy Venezia.