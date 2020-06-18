San Ramon: Clarkson to talk diversity, inclusion at Juneteenth Mayor's Breakfast

Diversity and inclusion will take center stage during San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson's virtual Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, when several members from the San Ramon Valley Diversity Coalition join the mayor online.
Set to be held remotely in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this week's breakfast is set to be held on Juneteenth -- the day that celebrates the end of slavery in America -- and will feature special guest speakers Mitchell Hopson, Kathy Chiverton and Jacquie Guzzo from the San Ramon Valley Diversity Coalition.
According to the group's Facebook page, the coalition is composed of members who have joined together to serve as a forum for constructive dialogue and as a catalyst to create solutions to build a community of inclusion and equity.
Members will be onhand Friday morning to answer resident submitted questions and have a frank discussion on diversity and inclusion in the San Ramon Valley.
Also returning to speak with residents and answer questions are San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens and San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton -- who has attended every virtual Mayor's Breakfast over the past three months.
Interested residents can submit questions via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the subject line of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.
Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast will take place from 9-10:15 a.m and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's official YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by video teleconferencing application Zoom using Webinar ID 978 0052 8581.
Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in webinar ID 978 0052 8581, when prompted.
