San Ramon: Clarkson to talk diversity, inclusion at Juneteenth Mayor's Breakfast

Diversity and inclusion will take center stage during San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson's virtual Mayor's Breakfast on Friday, when several members from the San Ramon Valley Diversity Coalition join the mayor online.

Set to be held remotely in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this week's breakfast is set to be held on Juneteenth -- the day that celebrates the end of slavery in America -- and will feature special guest speakers Mitchell Hopson, Kathy Chiverton and Jacquie Guzzo from the San Ramon Valley Diversity Coalition.

According to the group's Facebook page, the coalition is composed of members who have joined together to serve as a forum for constructive dialogue and as a catalyst to create solutions to build a community of inclusion and equity.

Members will be onhand Friday morning to answer resident submitted questions and have a frank discussion on diversity and inclusion in the San Ramon Valley.

Also returning to speak with residents and answer questions are San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens and San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton -- who has attended every virtual Mayor's Breakfast over the past three months.